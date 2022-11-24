City of Victorville To Host Annual Festival of Lights And Tree Lighting Ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 3

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The City of Victorville will kick-off the holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

All are invited to come and enjoy this FREE event that features horse-drawn carriage rides, a Kid’s Zone, and performances by Victorville Sings Winner, Jaylyn Sesma. A brand new tree will be displayed as part of the ceremonial tree lighting.

Guests are invited to take family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shop a variety of seasonal vendors, and create festive Christmas art and crafts.

The tree lighting will be at dusk. Admission, parking, and attractions are FREE!

This event is made possible by sponsorships and support from local businesses: Gold Sponsors, BNSF Railway, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), and El Dorado Broadcasters; Bronze Sponsors, AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union, Green de Bortnowsky, Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, and Walmart; and Friend Sponsor, Excel Scientific Inc. Silver Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente will provide free cookies and a holiday art and craft station. Community Sponsor, Kona Ice will provide free Hot Kona Kocoa.

The City’s Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting event is FREE and open to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to experience the magic of this special event. Victorville City Hall is located at 14343 Civic Drive.

For more information, call (760) 245-5551 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov/TreeLighting.

