City of Victorville Swears in Jeff Armstrong as Fire Chief

Yesterday, the City of Victorville officially swore in Jeff Armstrong as the new Fire Chief to lead the Victorville Fire Department. The City selected Armstrong following a nationwide search.

With 24 years of experience, Armstrong served the previous eight years as a Fire Chief, most recently for the Rio Vista Fire Department in Northern California. In addition, Armstrong is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer and Fire Marshal by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and currently serves as the At-Large Director for the Safety, Health and Survival Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

(photo courtesy City of Victorville)

“Chief Armstrong is a proven leader who is well-suited to lead our fire department with great integrity and professionalism,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “I am confident that under Chief Armstrong’s strong, capable leadership, Victorville Fire will continue to deliver the highest level of safety and fire protection for our community.”

Armstrong comes to Victorville Fire during a time of expansion. He will help guide the City’s efforts to expand public safety including medical aid services by standing up Fire Station 315 with new revenue generated by Measure P.

Armstrong succeeds John Becker who has served as interim fire chief of the department for seven months following the departure of previous fire chief, Greg Benson.

(The history of the Victorville Fire Department dates back to 1926 when the Victorville County Fire Protection District was established. In 1930, the Victorville Volunteer Fire Department was created. In 1976, approximately 14 years after Victorville was incorporated, control of the Victorville Fire Protection District was assumed by the City of Victorville. In March 2019, the City of Victorville re-established its Fire Department after contracting fire services for 10 years.)

