City of Victorville Swears in Jeff Armstrong as Fire Chief
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville officially swore in Jeff Armstrong as the new Fire Chief to lead the Victorville Fire Department earlier this week.
With 24 years of experience, Armstrong served the previous eight years as a Fire Chief, most recently for the Rio Vista Fire Department in Northern California. In addition, Armstrong is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer and Fire Marshal by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and currently serves as the At-Large Director for the Safety, Health and Survival Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
“Chief Armstrong is a proven leader who is well-suited to lead our fire department with great integrity and professionalism,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “I am confident that under Chief Armstrong’s strong, capable leadership, Victorville Fire will continue to deliver the highest level of safety and fire protection for our community.”
Armstrong comes to Victorville Fire during a time of expansion. He will help guide the City’s efforts to expand public safety including medical aid services by standing up Fire Station 315 with new revenue generated by Measure P.
Armstrong succeeds John Becker who has served as interim fire chief of the department for seven months following the departure of previous fire chief, Greg Benson.
