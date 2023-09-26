City of Victorville services impacted by network and internet issues

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville is experiencing technical issues that began Monday with some of its services unavailable.
This system outage impacted City’s website and phone services, the City confirmed.
“This impacts our online bill pay site and online form submittals,” the City stated. “No late fees or utility shutoffs will be accessed while the system is down.”
The City has a crew working on resolving the issues, and set up temporary service lines to receive all inquiries.
SERVICE NUMBERS
General Inquiries: (760) 987-5612
Code Compliance: (760) 953-4703
Animal Care & Control: (760) 953-2796
SCLA: (760) 229-1465
Water, Trash & Sewer Customer Service: (760) 885-3751, (760) 885-4844
Building and Planning: (760) 229-1463
