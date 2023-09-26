All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

City of Victorville services impacted by network and internet issues

Victor Valley News Group September 25, 2023
(Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville is experiencing technical issues that began Monday with some of its services unavailable.

This system outage impacted City’s website and phone services, the City confirmed.

“This impacts our online bill pay site and online form submittals,” the City stated. “No late fees or utility shutoffs will be accessed while the system is down.”

The City has a crew working on resolving the issues, and set up temporary service lines to receive all inquiries.

SERVICE NUMBERS

General Inquiries: (760) 987-5612

Code Compliance: (760) 953-4703

Animal Care & Control: (760) 953-2796

SCLA: (760) 229-1465

Water, Trash & Sewer Customer Service: (760) 885-3751, (760) 885-4844

Building and Planning: (760) 229-1463

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

