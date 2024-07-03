City of Victorville Receives Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Gordian, a provider of data-driven building solutions, proudly announces the City of Victorville in California and Angeles Contractor, Inc. as the winners of the 2023 Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting (JOC).

This award recognizes their excellent use of JOC. A panel of experts chose this $28 million improvement project for showcasing best practices such as collaboration, transparency, and positive community impact.

The City of Victorville, facing the second-highest homeless population in San Bernardino County, acted quickly upon receiving a $28 million Homekey Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant had a strict spending deadline, prompting the city to use Job Order Contracting (JOC) through the cooperative purchasing network Sourcewell for faster project completion.

“Awarding the City of Victorville and Angeles Contractor, Inc. with the Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting honors their innovation and dedication to community improvement,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Operating Officer of Gordian. “Their work has not only rebuilt structures but also provided dignity and essential services to hundreds of homeless residents. The collaboration between the City, Angeles Contractor, Inc., and Gordian truly exemplified excellence in Job Order Contracting.”

JOC is a construction delivery method allowing multiple projects to be completed under a single, competitively awarded contract. The City of Victorville chose JOC for its transparent process, speed, and efficiency, which were vital for meeting the grant’s deadlines. The Victorville Wellness Center now offers shelter and various support services to help break the cycle of homelessness.

The project’s success depended on saving time, along with additional benefits like cost savings and excellent contractor collaboration. JOC’s flexibility allowed construction to start before the final plans were complete, ensuring the grant was fully used within the required timeframe. The Wellness Center is a unique example of how JOC can help meet urgent community needs effectively through quick and adaptable construction schedules.





(Scroll Down To Comment)