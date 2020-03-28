City of Victorville Proactively Establishes COVID-19 Isolation & Containment Centers

The undisclosed City facilities have been furnished and equipped with essential items and have the capacity to house 152 people should the need arise.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Today, the City of Victorville announced that it has established two isolation and quarantine centers as a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among its community.

The undisclosed City facilities have been furnished and equipped with essential items and have the capacity to house 152 people should the need arise.

City officials state the centers have been established for three purposes; to provide additional housing for homeless individuals if local shelters reach their capacity, to provide isolation or quarantine for homeless individuals as needed, and to provide quarantine for any City employees who receive on-the-job exposure to the coronavirus as they perform essential services for the community. City officials are prepared to equip three additional centers if needed.

The move follows other proactive measures undertaken by the City to assist its unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that homeless individuals are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 because they lack resources to maintain their personal hygiene, and many have underlying health issues,” said Victorville Mayor, Gloria Garcia. “For this reason, we are taking proactive steps to assist our unsheltered homeless population and the three homeless shelters serving our community. We are taking bold steps now to help reduce the spread of coronavirus to protect our community.”

On March 19, the City deployed six sanitation stations for use by homeless individuals. Each sanitation station is equipped with four portable restrooms, a dumpster, and a handwashing station, except for one location that has been equipped with a water tank because a sixth handwashing station was unavailable. City employees are outreaching to unsheltered homeless individuals to take them supplies and to inform them of the sanitation stations, which are serviced daily. A map of the locations is available on the City’s website at VictorvilleCa.gov/coronavirus. The City is in the process of equipping two additional sanitation stations.

The City of Victorville has also been working with its three homeless shelters to provide them with needed supplies like washers and dryers, personal protective equipment, and thermometers. Additionally, the City has been working with the homeless shelters to ensure CDC guidelines are being followed for entry screening and sleeping quarters.

On March 17, the City of Victorville declared a local emergency as a proactive measure to help ensure the City has financial resources needed to institute protective measures aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 18, the City activated its Emergency Operations Center to devote human resources to assisting the community and to direct the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional information about the City’s actions to assist the community and helpful resources can be found on the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/coronavirus.

(Photo: City of Victorville)

