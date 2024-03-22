City of Victorville Launches Bear Valley Road Improvement Project; traffic delays expected

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Today, the City of Victorville announced it is reconstructing the two-mile stretch of Bear Valley Road from Amethyst Road to US 395.

The project begins today, Friday, March 22, 2024, and is projected to be complete by this fall.

In addition to reconstructing the roadway, a dedicated right-turn pocket will be added for westbound traffic at Bear Valley Road and Monte Vista Road.

Bear Valley Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Amethyst Road and Hwy 395 intermittently throughout the length of the project.

City officials said access to local businesses will be available and delays are to be expected. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes.

Those who must travel within the vicinity of this road improvement project are urged to use extreme caution and to obey all signs and devices.





