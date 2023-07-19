City of Victorville is Hosting a Free Dump Day, this Saturday, July 22

Victorville, Calif. – Do you need to spruce up your yard or neighborhood? The City of Victorville and Victorville Disposal are joining forces to host a Free Dump Day on Saturday, July 22.

This event is free for all City of Victorville residents and will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Victor Valley Jr. High School athletic field located at 16925 Forrest Ave., in Victorville. The entrance to the Free Dump Day event will be via 8th Street.

Garden trimmings, broken fences, old furniture, toilets, mattresses, appliances, scrap metal, cardboard boxes, and extra trash can be disposed of free of charge during the event. Attendees will be required to unload their own vehicles into bins at the site. No TVs, computers, electronics, tires, hazardous waste, paint, oil, gas cylinders, dirt, or asbestos materials will be accepted.

This Free Dump Day is for City of Victorville residents only. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and a current utility bill showing a City of Victorville service address. No business waste or commercial haulers will be accepted.

To enter this event, attendees should turn onto A Street from 7th Street or Hesperia Road, then turn onto 8th Street and proceed to Forrest Avenue. Forrest Avenue will be closed at 7th Street and Hesperia Avenue, so the only entrance to the event will be via 8th Street. Directional signs will be posted to assist attendees.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles until instructed by an attendant to unload vehicles.

Furniture, Mattresses, Tires, Electronics, Appliances, Scrap Metal, Cardboard: City residents can drop off mattresses, furniture/bulky items, tires, TVs, computers, and electronic waste for FREE at the City of Victorville Recycling Center located at 15164 Anacapa Rd. in Victorville. The Victorville Recycling Center is open year-round, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proof of City residency, including a valid photo ID and a current utility bill, is required for free furniture and tire drop off. The Victorville Recycling Drop-off Center also accepts cardboard and other household recyclables.

Household Hazardous Waste : City of Victorville residents can drop off hazardous materials such as paint and motor oil for FREE at the City of Victorville Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center located on Loves Lane, off Desert Knoll Drive, behind the County Fairgrounds. The Victorville HHW Collection Center is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garden Trimmings: City of Victorville residents can drop off up to one ton of garden trimmings for at Victor Valley Compost, 17888 E. Abbey Ln., in Victorville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of City residency, including a valid photo ID and a current utility bill showing a city service address, is required. This free program is for city residents, not commercial landscapers.

Information about additional free disposal services in the City of Victorville including the next Free Dump Day on July 22 can be found at VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV or by calling (760) 955-8615.