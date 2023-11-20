City of Victorville Gears Up for Festive Holiday Celebrations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated annual celebrations. Packed with joyful events and cherished traditions, this year promises to be a holiday extravaganza for residents and visitors alike.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 2nd, as the 76th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade takes center stage. Hosted by the Victorville Kiwanis, this beloved parade will commence at 10 a.m. on 7th Street, between La Paz Drive and Forrest Avenue.

The streets will be adorned with vibrant marching bands, enchanting dance groups, captivating car clubs, majestic horses, and of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. So, bring your holiday cheer and get ready to be swept away by the magic of the Christmas season.”

But the festivities don’t end there. Later that same day, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Victorville will host its enchanting Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting at City Hall. As dusk descends, the magnificent tree will illuminate the surroundings, bathing everything in a warm and festive glow. It’s a sight not to be missed!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, spreading joy and laughter, as they eagerly await the chance to capture memorable moments with families. Additionally, a variety of vendor booths will be available, offering a delightful selection of holiday gifts that are sure to make your loved ones’ faces light up with delight.

For further information about these magical events, please reach out to the Victorville City Hall by calling (760) 245-5551.

This holiday season, Victorville embraces the spirit of togetherness and welcomes everyone to join in the merriment. So, gather your loved ones, put on your festive attire, and immerse yourself in the extraordinary celebrations that await you. Let the holiday spirit shine bright in Victorville!

