City of Victorville awards contract for construction of a new police station and civic plaza

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Tuesday night, the Victorville City Council approved a professional services contract with LPA Inc. to design a new police station that would enable future growth and expansion of the Victorville Police Department. Initial projections are for a police station at least triple the size of the current Victorville Police Station to be located on 2.5 acres of vacant land across from City Hall. The design will also incorporate a civic plaza and explore expansion opportunities for the Victorville Fire Department. The $382,126 contract is being funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“Our new police station is a priority project for us because it’s central to our strategy to further expand public safety for our Victorville residents,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “By accommodating the future growth of our police force, this new station will benefit our Victorville community for generations to come.”

In the past two years, the City of Victorville made the most significant expansion to Victorville Public Safety in 20 years by adding eleven police personnel, five code compliance officers, and expanded fire and medical service with the opening of Fire Station 315 thanks to new revenue streams like Measure P. The City’s strategic vision includes further expansions to public safety services to serve Victorville’s growing population, but any further additions to the police force will require more space for personnel and vehicles.

Victorville’s current police station on Amargosa Road measures 15,828 square feet. It was built in 2001 when there were 57 sworn officers serving a population of 67,854 residents. Since then, the Victorville population has grown to 135,000 residents, and the number of sworn staff has nearly doubled to 105 creating space issues in the current footprint.

In this initial design phase, LPA Inc. will perform a needs assessment to determine the space and functional needs for the new police station. A civic plaza comprising civic memorial spaces, enhanced pedestrian connections, and community event space will be incorporated into the design as well as future growth opportunities for the Victorville Fire Department. The conceptual design and a construction cost estimate will be brought back to the City Council for approval.

After the design is approved by the City Council, the next steps will be for construction plans to be drawn and the construction contract to go to bid.

LPA Inc. is based in Irvine, Calif. The firm was selected among 10 bidders in a competitive process that began last September. LPA has successfully completed multiple public safety and police station projects including the High Desert Government Center, Hesperia Police Station, Beaumont Police Station, and the San Bernardino County Valley Communications Center.

