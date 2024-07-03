City of Victorville Announces Holiday Closures and Fireworks Spectacular

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville announced that City Hall will be closed on July 4 and July 5 for the Independence Day Holiday.

Although most City facilities will be closed to public access on July 5, employees will continue to work and carryout essential functions such as public safety, water, sewer, and more. McArt Yard and Animal Care & Control Offices will be closed, but staff will be available to answer phones and address calls for service.

Library and Recreation programming like summer camp at Hook Park and Doris Davies Park will continue as previously scheduled on July 5.

For assistance with time-sensitive matters, residents are invited to visit VictorvilleCA.gov/Report to refer to the City’s after-hours service numbers.

Community members are reminded that all fireworks, even those that may be labeled safe and sane, are prohibited in the City of Victorville. A $1,000 fine is being enforced.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks at vv.city/reportfireworks. Including an exact street address in the report increases the effectiveness of the City’s enforcement.

Those who want to enjoy fireworks this holiday are invited to attend the City of Victorville’s Fireworks Spectacular at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds on July 4. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Admission and parking are FREE. Food vendors will be onsite selling refreshments. The fireworks simulcast will be available on Kat Country 100.7 FM. For additional information about the Fireworks Spectacular, call (760) 245-5551.





