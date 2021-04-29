City of Hesperia Prevails In Brosowske Lawsuit

HESPERIA, Calif. – The City of Hesperia is pleased to announce that it prevailed in Superior Court in the matter of Jeremiah Brosowske vs City of Hesperia et al.

On April 27, 2021, the Superior Court of the State of California – County of San Bernardino issued a decision in the case.

The suit sought to overturn the Hesperia City Council decision to remove Jeremiah Brosowske from the City Council based on not meeting legal residency requirements to hold office. The Court found that Mr. Brosowske failed to meet the residency requirement by not residing in Hesperia District 4 before the City issued City Council candidate nomination papers to him.

“Justice has been served,” said Mayor Cameron Gregg. “The City Council made the difficult decision to remove Mr. Brosowske from the City Council because he didn’t live here when he ran for office. The Council chose to pursue justice despite it being an uphill battle, but that is exactly the type of resolve that Hesperia residents deserve.”

Longtime Hesperia resident Brigit Bennington was appointed to represent District 4 on the City Council after Mr. Brosowske’s removal. The ruling by the court allows her to remain seated on the City Council until the next election.

“I’m overjoyed with the decision of the Court,” said Mayor Pro Tem Brigit Bennington. “My family and I have lived in Hesperia for decades; I have been proud to raise my children here. I love this community. I am thankful that the Court saw the truth of Jeremiah’s residency. Hesperia residents have the right to have a member of their peers represent them, and I grateful to have the opportunity to continue to represent Hesperia’s interests.”

Hesperia City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30pm. Meetings are web streamed at www.cityofhesperia.us and have also reopened to public attendance.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.