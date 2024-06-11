City of Hesperia Approves $3.2 Million to Repair 23 Miles of Streets

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia is set to begin a pavement rehabilitation project aimed at repairing approximately 23 miles of roadway throughout the city.

Scheduled to start at the end of June, the initiative is funded by federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) monies provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This project will use rubberized chip and double chip seals, which offer a thicker and more waterproof asphalt coating compared to traditional slurry seals. The selected streets for this rehabilitation were identified using qualified census tracts, adhering to HUD’s specific guidelines.

The City of Hesperia is looking forward to making these vital improvements, which will enhance the infrastructure and contribute positively to the community.

“Improving our streets is one of the City’s greatest priorities,” said Mayor Larry Bird in a press release. “Making these much-needed repairs to several of our roads is part of our commitment to enhancing the infrastructure that connects our residents and visitors for safer, smoother travels.”

The pavement rehabilitation project includes the following locations:

Eucalyptus Street from Fourth Avenue to Second Avenue

Riverside Street from Maple Avenue to Balsam Avenue

Fifth Avenue from Sycamore Street to Mesa Street

Hercules Street(East) from Seventh Avenue to Third Avenue

Manzanita Avenue from Balsam Avenue to Second Avenue

Hercules Street(West) from Tamarisk Avenue to Maple Avenue

Birch Street from Third Avenue to Second Avenue

Chestnut Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Smoke Tree Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Spruce Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Juniper Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Pine Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Cajon Street from Pyrite Avenue to Topaz Avenue

Verano Street from Third Avenue to First Avenue

Locust Avenue from Sycamore Street to Willow Street

Buckthorn Avenue from Joshua Street to I Avenue

Choiceana Avenue from Talisman Street to Lemon Street

Cholla Avenue from Joshua Street to Buckthorn Avenue

E Avenue/ Jacaranda Avenue from Eucalyptus Street to I Avenue

Eighth Avenue from Orange Street to Sultana Street

Eleventh Avenue from Lime Street to Mesquite Street

Fifth Avenue from Muscatel Street to Lime Street

Fifth Avenue from Lime Street to Mesquite Street

Joshua Street from E Avenue to Drainage Channel

Lincoln Avenue from Live Oak Street to Juniper Street

Live Oak Street from Timberlane Avenue to Quincy Avenue

Mesquite Street from Eleventh Avenue to Third Avenue

Mission Street from Joshua Street to Alston Avenue

Muscatel Street from Ninth Street to Fifth Street

Sixth Avenue from Olive Street to Sultana Street

Sixth Avenue from Sultana Street to Muscatel Street

Sultana Street from Tenth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

Willow Street from Peach Avenue to Choiceana Avenue

Yucca Street from Timberlane Avenue to Choiceana Avenue

The streets included in the project were identified using qualified census tracts per HUD’s guidelines. This type of funding from HUD is specifically designated for road rehabilitation projects, requiring that selected streets not be severely deteriorated, not classified as arterials, and located in areas meeting HUD’s criteria for community development.

To accomplish the goal of improving more roads in Hesperia, the City has designated a larger amount of CDBG monies towards its CDBG Capital Fund, increasing necessary resources to address future street projects.





(Scroll Down To Comment)