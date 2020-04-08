City of Adelanto reduces staff amid coronavirus financial concerns

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Adelanto announced they made the difficult decision to layoff three employees and contracted staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope the residents will understand these are difficult times and that we are taking the necessary steps to protect the financial well-being of the city so we can continue to provide services to the community,” said City Manager Jessie Flores.

The City is anticipating a 20 percent reduction in revenues for the coming fiscal year and is taking proactive steps to lessen the effect on the City’s finances.

The laid-off employees and contractors are located in the Land Use Department, Utility Billing, Finance, and Code Enforcement Departments.

It is anticipated that the employees will receive severance pay and benefits as a means of reducing the hardship on the impacted employees.

The duties of the laid-off employees will be transitioned to existing staff as the City works through the details with the employees and their representatives.

The City Manager said over the last two weeks they’ve worked diligently to understand the possible impacts that the coronavirus pandemic could have on the City’s financial situation and the picture does not look good.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance the City’s revenues and trim expenses wherever possible,” said Flores.

