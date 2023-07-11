Citizen Tip Leads to Arrest of 2 Suspects Who Stole Chain Link Fencing in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY , Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tip from a citizen led deputies to the arrest of two suspects who stole chain link fencing from a property in Lucerne Valley.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9:42 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 33600 block of Old Woman Springs Road, in Lucerne Valley.

Deputies D. McCarter and J. Delano responded and located the suspects fleeing the scene across the dry lakebed in a gray Nissan truck, with rolls of fencing in the back.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, confirmed the fencing was stolen, and arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Villarreal and 35-year-old Jason Mitchell, both residents of Phelan, without incident. The stolen fencing was valued at approximately $3,000.00.

Villarreal and Mitchell are currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $30,000.00 bail each.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. McCarter, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied