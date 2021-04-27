All News
Circle K on Nisqualli Rd in Victorville robbed at gunpoint
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Circle K on Nisqualli Road in Victorville.
On Monday, April 26, 2021, at about 1:24 am, an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. After taking the money, the suspect fled and has not been located, officials said.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, medium build, last seen wearing a black sweater.
Sheriff’s officials said the clerk was not injured and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
