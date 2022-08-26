Cigarettes and vapes stolen during a burglary at Michael’s Liquor in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials are investigating a burglary that occurred at Michael’s Liquor in Victorville.

It happened on Monday, August 22, 2022, at about 3:55 am, in the 14800 block of El Evado Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG deputies arrived on scene and discovered a window was broken and the interior metal frame had been cut. “Three unknown suspects entered the store and stole several items including cigarettes and vapes,” stated Blake.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

