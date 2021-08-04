Christopher Nuñez Appointed to AVUSD Board of Trustees

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On July 29th, 2021, the Apple Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees appointed Christopher Nuñez to fill the Board’s vacant Area 1 position. The position became available when Adeline Blasingame, former Area 1 Trustee, resigned effective June 15th, 2021.

At the June 10th Board Meeting, the AVUSD Board voted to make a provisional appointment for the vacant position rather than conduct a special election. Anyone interested in becoming the Area 1 Trustee was required to complete the Application Packet and be a registered voter and reside within Area 1 of the Apple Valley Unified School District. The deadline for filing an application was 12:00 pm on Monday, July 19th.

The AVUSD Board of Trustees conducted a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, July 29th in which they had the opportunity to take action on making a provisional appointment to the Board. Eight candidates were interviewed during the meeting.

Apple Valley Unified Board of Trustees. Back Row: Dennis Bender, Rick Roelle, Wilson So. Front Row: Christopher Nuñez, Board President Maria Okpara.

Once the interviews concluded, Trustee Rick Roelle made a motion to nominate Mr. Christopher Nuñez to fill the vacancy. The motion was seconded by Trustee Dennis Bender. The motion passed with a 3-1 vote. Mr. Nuñez was immediately sworn into office by Board President Maria Okpara.

Congratulations to Mr. Christopher Nuñez, AVUSD Board of Trustees, Area 1.

Back Row: Dennis Bender, Rick Roelle, Wilson So, AVUSD Superintendent Trenae Nelson, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Pat Schlosser, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dustin Conrad, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Matthew Schulenberg. Front Row: Christopher Nuñez, Board President Maria Okpara.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.