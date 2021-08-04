All News
Christopher Nuñez Appointed to AVUSD Board of Trustees
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On July 29th, 2021, the Apple Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees appointed Christopher Nuñez to fill the Board’s vacant Area 1 position. The position became available when Adeline Blasingame, former Area 1 Trustee, resigned effective June 15th, 2021.
At the June 10th Board Meeting, the AVUSD Board voted to make a provisional appointment for the vacant position rather than conduct a special election. Anyone interested in becoming the Area 1 Trustee was required to complete the Application Packet and be a registered voter and reside within Area 1 of the Apple Valley Unified School District. The deadline for filing an application was 12:00 pm on Monday, July 19th.
The AVUSD Board of Trustees conducted a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, July 29th in which they had the opportunity to take action on making a provisional appointment to the Board. Eight candidates were interviewed during the meeting.
Once the interviews concluded, Trustee Rick Roelle made a motion to nominate Mr. Christopher Nuñez to fill the vacancy. The motion was seconded by Trustee Dennis Bender. The motion passed with a 3-1 vote. Mr. Nuñez was immediately sworn into office by Board President Maria Okpara.
Congratulations to Mr. Christopher Nuñez, AVUSD Board of Trustees, Area 1.
