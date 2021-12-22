Christmas tree disposal & recycling services for Victorville residents

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The City of Victorville announced options available for residents to dispose of Christmas trees and other recycling services that will help keep the city clean.

Officials said the collection of natural, flocked, and artificial trees is available to residents with cart (barrel) service.

Residents without curbside pickup service can dispose of trees for free at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center.

For Natural Trees:

Victorville residents with cart (barrel) service, may recycle natural, unflocked Christmas trees for free by placing them curbside on their regular trash and recycling collection day between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14. All stands, plastic bags, and decorations must be removed. Trees more than eight feet tall should be cut in half. After Jan. 14, residents of single-family homes may dispose of trees by scheduling a free bulky item pickup through Victorville Disposal at (760) 245-8607.

For Flocked and Artificial Trees:

Victorville residents with cart (barrel) service, may dispose of flocked and artificial Christmas trees in trash carts provided they are cut down or by scheduling a free bulky item pickup through Victorville Disposal at (760) 245-8607. Bulky item pickup for flocked and artificial trees can be made anytime.

Residents who wish to drop off their trees may dispose of them for free at the Victorville Recycling Drop-Off Center during the month of January. Natural, flocked, and artificial trees will be accepted.

The Victorville Recycling Drop-Off Center is located at 15164 Anacapa Road and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents can also recycle cardboard, wrapping paper, TVs, appliances, electronics, and mattresses/box springs free of charge.

For additional info visit: VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV or by calling (760) 955-8615.

