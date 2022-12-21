Christmas Tree Disposal & Recycling Services for Victorville Residents

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Today, the City of Victorville released information about a variety of Christmas tree disposal and recycling services available to residents to help keep Victorville clean.

Collection of natural, flocked, and artificial trees is available to residents of single-family homes with curbside barrel service. Residents without curbside pickup service can dispose of trees for free at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center.

Curbside Pickup for Natural Trees: Victorville residents of single-family homes with curbside barrel service, may recycle natural, unflocked Christmas trees for free by placing them curbside on their regular trash and recycling collection day between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13. Be sure your tree is curbside by 6 a.m. on your trash collection day. A separate truck will be making rounds to collect trees, and it could arrive at your house earlier or later than trash and recycle trucks. All stands, plastic bags, and decorations must be removed. Trees more than eight feet tall should be cut in half. After Jan. 13, residents of single-family homes with curbside barrel service may dispose of trees by scheduling a free bulky item pickup through Victorville Disposal at (760) 245-8607.

Curbside Pickup for Flocked and Artificial Trees: Victorville residents of single-family homes with curbside barrel service, may dispose of flocked and artificial Christmas trees in trash barrels provided they are cut down or by scheduling a free bulky item pickup through Victorville Disposal at (760) 245-8607. Bulky item pickup for flocked and artificial trees can be made anytime.

Free Drop-Off Disposal Service in January: Victorville residents without curbside collection service such as those who reside in apartments and mobile home parks, may dispose of trees for free at the Victorville Recycling Drop-Off Center during the month of January. Natural, flocked, and artificial trees will be accepted. The Victorville Recycling Drop-Off Center is located at 15164 Anacapa Rd. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents can also recycle cardboard, wrapping paper, TVs, appliances, electronics, and mattresses/box springs free of charge at this location.

Information about additional free disposal services can be found at VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV or by calling (760) 955-8615. Help us keep Victorville clean, and DumpItRightVV! Thanks to the City’s free disposal services, it’s easier than you think to dispose of unwanted items the right way.

