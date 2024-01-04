Christmas Tree Disposal Guide for Victor Valley Residents

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As the holiday season comes to an end, the cities in the Victor Valley area are providing various options for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.

From Victorville to Adelanto, different services are available for natural, flocked, and artificial trees, ensuring a convenient and environmentally friendly way to bid farewell to the festive symbol.

Victorville: Curbside Collection and Drop-off Options

The City of Victorville has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Christmas tree disposal tailored to meet the needs of its residents.

For single-family homes with curbside barrel service, natural, flocked, and unflocked Christmas trees can be recycled for free by placing them curbside on regular trash and recycling collection days between January 2 and January 12.

All stands, plastic bags, and decorations must be removed, with trees over eight feet tall requiring to be cut in half.

Residents without curbside pickup service can take advantage of free tree disposal at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center.

Hesperia: Convenient Curbside Pick-Up and Recycling

Residents in Hesperia are provided with a hassle-free option for disposing of their Christmas trees.

Advance Disposal will pick up trees curbside on the day of regular trash collection between December 26 and January 23 at no additional cost.

Requirements include removing all stands, lights, ornaments, and tinsel, with trees over six feet needing to be cut in half.

Alternatively, residents can directly take their trees to Advance Disposal during the scheduled pick-up dates.

Adelanto: AVCO Collection Services

In Adelanto, AVCO will collect Christmas trees placed at the curb on scheduled collection days beginning December 26 and continuing for approximately two weeks.

Guidelines suggest cutting trees longer than 6 feet in half and removing ornaments, tinsel, and stands before placement at curbside.

Apple Valley: AVCO Disposal Service

For Apple Valley residents, AVCO Disposal offers a straightforward solution for Christmas tree disposal.

Simply placing the tree by the curb will prompt collection until January 7 on regular trash service days, with the trees being repurposed through grinding and composting to preserve landfill space and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Waste Management Customers

Waste Management will collect and recycle Christmas trees for the first two weeks following Christmas on regular collection days.

Some guidelines to note: trees taller than six feet must be cut in half, and all decorations including tinsel, lights, ornaments, and tree stands must be removed. While flocked trees will be collected, they cannot be recycled.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these disposal services in the Victor Valley area by following the provided guidelines and utilizing the offered collection and drop-off options, the community can ensure a proper and eco-friendly farewell to their Christmas trees.

