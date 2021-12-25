Christmas morning crash shuts down Highway 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Highway 138 was closed on Christmas morning after a head-on traffic collision.

It happened at about 7:15 am, on SR-138 between Coriander Drive and Summit Post Office Road in the City of Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the call and upon arrival, they located a silver Dodge Avenger and a black Honda Accord with major front-end damage blocking the roadway.

(Mercy Air 22 landed on Highway 138 in Hesperia — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters reported they had two people with critical injuries and one of them would require extrication. Two helicopters were requested to respond to the scene, however, one was later canceled.

A Mercy Air helicopter landed at the scene and airlifted one of the injured male drivers to a trauma center. The other male driver was transported by ground ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center. An update on their injuries was not available.

(The road closure at Wagon Train Road in the Cajon Pass. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

California Highway Patrol officers shut down the two-lane highway in order to conduct a major accident investigation.

East and westbound lanes of Highway 138 remain closed between Wagon Train and Summit Valley Road for approximately two hours. The roadway was reopened in both directions at 9:44 am.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.