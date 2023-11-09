Christina Lynn Bastian Disappearance: 8 Years of Searching for Answers

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – It has been over 8 years since Christina Lynn Bastian, a then 34-year-old woman from Apple Valley, California, went missing, leaving her family in desperate pursuit of the truth.

Back on November 1, 2015, Bastian was last seen in Apple Valley. She had planned to spend the night at a friend’s house but left abruptly at 1:45 a.m. in a distressed state. Surprisingly, she left behind personal items such as her wallet, ID, and glasses, even though she needed them for clear vision.

Later that same night, the California Highway Patrol stumbled upon some of Bastian’s belongings scattered along Highway 247 and Bodick Road in Johnson Valley, California. Furthermore, her recently purchased silver two-door 1500 Dodge Ram pickup truck was found abandoned near Valley View Road and Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. The vehicle showed signs of rough terrain usage with visible dents and scratches on both sides.

On the day Bastian disappeared, a resident found her small dog, Cocoa, a Maltese/poodle mix, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Highway 18. The resident took Cocoa in and posted a photo of her on a lost and found animals page. On seeing the ad, a friend of Bastian’s mother recognized Cocoa as her pet and informed the family.

Fast forward to November 11, 2015, when a backpack containing Bastian’s belongings was discovered on a dirt road near Bear Valley Road and Central Roads. Despite extensive searches in the area, no further evidence was found.

Approximately a few months prior to her disappearance, Bastian had stopped taking her medication for bipolar disorder, her family confirmed.

Days before vanishing, Bastian reported a break-in at her apartment on Laguna Road in Apple Valley. This incident appeared to trigger a wave of paranoia and erratic behavior, compelling her to seek refuge elsewhere out of fear. Taking some of her most cherished belongings, she left her apartment behind.

Bastian worked as an English teacher at Silverado High School, teaching freshmen and sophomore students, all while pursuing a master’s degree and saving money for her own home.

Bastian’s family said her sudden disappearance without notifying anyone is entirely out of character.

Described as a Caucasian woman born on July 8, 1981, Bastian is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing around 170 pounds. She has dark brown eyes, strawberry blonde hair, a scar on her thumb and right eyebrow, and a cherry blossom tattoo with a Chinese symbol for love on her left ankle and foot. Additionally, she has piercings on both ears and her upper cartilage.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christina Lynn Bastian, please contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department at (909) 387-3690, referencing case number 181506833.

Follow Help Find Christina Bastian on Facebook to view the latest information from her mom.

