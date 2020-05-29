CHP welcomes new K-9 graduates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is proud to announce the graduation and deployment of nine CHP canine teams, along with one canine team from the University of California, Davis Police Department.

The certification of the new canine teams follows 400-600 hours of training.

Due to the current health crisis, the traditional graduation ceremony and skills demonstration was not held, but the Department does want to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the teams, while sharing the news of their successful certification with the public as they begin deploying to communities throughout the state.

“The addition of these highly specialized teams to our existing canine units is a win for the people of California,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Sending more handlers and their canine partners to patrol throughout the state, following their intensive training, will undoubtedly make a positive impact on public and officer safety.”

This is the second of two graduations in 2020 for canines trained in handler protection and narcotics detection, handler protection and explosive detection, or explosive detection only. The canine teams complete between 10 and 15 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy, depending on their specialty. The CHP officers represent seven different geographical regions, statewide.

CHP Canine Facts:

Although a formal graduation ceremony was not held due to the pandemic, eight Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine (PNDC) teams and one Explosives Detection Canine(EDC) team completed training and were certified by the California Highway Patrol(CHP) on May 28, 2020. Additionally, one Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine(PEDC) team from the University of California, Davis Police graduated with this class.

The PNDC teams go through 11 intensive weeks, or 440 hours, of criminal apprehension and narcotic detection training. The PEDC teams go through 15 weeks of intensive training, or 600 hours, of criminal apprehension and explosives detection training. The EDC teams go through 10 weeks of intensive training, or 400 hours, of explosives detection training. The canines are used to support the Department’s mission of providing Safety, Service, and Security to the public.

Among the graduates were four Belgian Malinois (Mal-lin-wah), one Dutch Shepherd, four German Shepherd Dogs, and one German Shorthair Pointer.

All handlers are experienced officers with the CHP. The officers represent the following CHP Divisions: Northern, Valley, Golden Gate, Border, Coastal, Inland, and Protective Services.

The canines are trained to meet the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training canine team guidelines.

To maintain the canine’s interest and skills at a high level for peak performance, and to expose the team to various situations likely to be encountered while working in the field, eight hours of weekly training is required throughout their career.

Following this graduation, the CHP will have 38 PNDC teams, six PEDC teams, and six EDC teams deployed throughout the state.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

(Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)