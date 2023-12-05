CHP SUV struck by semi on NB 15 freeway near Stoddard Wells Road

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sig Alert was issued for the northbound 15 freeway after a California Highway Patrol SUV patrol vehicle was struck by a semi Monday night.

The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on December 4, 2023, on the I-15 at Stoddard Wells Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene and located the crash. The CHP’s vehicle sustained major to moderate damage to the driver’s side.

Fortunately, the officer was uninjured and did not require medical attention. The driver of the semi was also uninjured.

According to preliminary information, the officer was in the middle of conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the incident occurred. It was not immediately clear if he was outside of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

As a result of the crash, CHP officials shut down the northbound 15 freeway at Stoddard Wells Road for an investigation, prompting a SigAlert. All traffic was diverted at north Stoddard Wells Road.

This is the developing story follow for more details.

