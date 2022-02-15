All News
CHP shut down NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia to search for shell casings
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down traffic along the northbound I -15 freeway Friday night in Hesperia to search for shell casings.
It happened at about 8:15 pm, on February 11, 2022, just before the Main Street off-ramp near the Texas Roadhouse along Mariposa Road.
A CHP officer conducted a traffic break and stopped traffic as he exited his patrol vehicle to check lanes of traffic for spent bullet casings. The officer searched for approximately 15 minutes before he cleared the area.
CHP officials confirmed no injuries were reported in the shooting. No other details were available for release and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville CHP at 760-241-1186.
