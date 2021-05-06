CHP searching for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run on Lenwood Rd

LENWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.

On wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 6:09 am, emergency personnel were dispatched to Lenwood Road north of Camino Del Sol in Barstow, in response to an unresponsive male.

Upon their arrival, Marvin Lane Beamon III, a resident of Reno, Nevada, was declared deceased at 6:17 am.

CHP officials said the pedestrian was walking within the northbound lane when he was struck by a vehicle going northbound on Lenwood Rd.

CHP officials said the right front of the vehicle collided with Beamon and fled northbound on Lenwood Road. The driver failed to stop on scene and render aid.

Through investigative means and physical evidence located on scene, the suspect vehicle was identified as a black 2013-2018 Infiniti QX60 or similar.

CHP officials said the Infiniti sustained an unknown amount damage consisting of, but not limited to, a broken right headlight and a broken right mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, please contact Barstow CHP Officer Z. Julien, ID 21113, at (760)255-5900.