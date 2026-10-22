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CHP Recruiting Dispatchers Statewide With November 5 Exam Filing Cutoff

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:49 am | Oct. 22, 2026 Updated 11:49 am | Oct. 22, 2026
CHP Recruiting Dispatchers Statewide With November 5 Exam Filing Cutoff

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is recruiting dispatchers for positions statewide, with an upcoming exam filing cutoff of November 5, 2026.

In a written recruitment announcement, CHP described dispatchers as the critical link between communities and law enforcement professionals and advertised competitive pay and benefits.

Candidates can apply for advertised openings at communications centers across California through CalCareers. Applicants may apply for an available position at any time, but those selected cannot begin the background investigation process until they pass the exam, according to the announcement.

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The recruitment notice also lists an upcoming testing window in December. However, the opening date contains a typographical error, so applicants should confirm the schedule with CHP before making testing arrangements.

Those interested can download the application form or learn more about dispatcher opportunities. For additional information, contact Kathleen at (760) 255-5900.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:49 am | Oct. 22, 2026 Updated 11:49 am | Oct. 22, 2026
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