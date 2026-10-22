CHP Recruiting Dispatchers Statewide With November 5 Exam Filing Cutoff

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is recruiting dispatchers for positions statewide, with an upcoming exam filing cutoff of November 5, 2026.

In a written recruitment announcement, CHP described dispatchers as the critical link between communities and law enforcement professionals and advertised competitive pay and benefits.

Candidates can apply for advertised openings at communications centers across California through CalCareers. Applicants may apply for an available position at any time, but those selected cannot begin the background investigation process until they pass the exam, according to the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment notice also lists an upcoming testing window in December. However, the opening date contains a typographical error, so applicants should confirm the schedule with CHP before making testing arrangements.

Those interested can download the application form or learn more about dispatcher opportunities. For additional information, contact Kathleen at (760) 255-5900.

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT