 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

CHP Patrol Vehicle Involved in Collision with Dodge Charger in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 5:56 amLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 5:56 am
(photo: Susanne Barnes)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) patrol vehicle and a blue Dodge Charger were involved in a traffic collision Saturday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened on July 20, 2024, at about 10:39 am, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Navajo Roads.

The CHP unit sustained front-end damage and the Dodge sustained damage on the passenger side.

Information on possible injuries was not available and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(photo: Violet Sierras)
(photo: Susanne Barnes)
(Photo: Bone Deth)
(Photo: Bone Deth)

More Local News
Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 5:56 amLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 5:56 am

More Local News

Deputies Seek Public's Help to Identify and Located Strong Arm Robbery Suspect

Strong-Arm Robbery at Bravo Burgers in Adelanto; Suspect Sought by Deputies

July 20, 2024
Stand-off at Victorville Gas Station Ends Peacefully with Suspect’s Arrest

Stand-off at Victorville Gas Station Ends Peacefully with Suspect’s Arrest

July 20, 2024
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on the NB 15 in the Cajon Pass

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on the NB 15 in the Cajon Pass

July 19, 2024

Vista Fire Scorches 2,936 Acres, Now 79% Contained

July 18, 2024
Back to top button