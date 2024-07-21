CHP Patrol Vehicle Involved in Collision with Dodge Charger in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) patrol vehicle and a blue Dodge Charger were involved in a traffic collision Saturday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened on July 20, 2024, at about 10:39 am, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Navajo Roads.

The CHP unit sustained front-end damage and the Dodge sustained damage on the passenger side.

Information on possible injuries was not available and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(photo: Violet Sierras) (photo: Susanne Barnes) (Photo: Bone Deth) (Photo: Bone Deth)