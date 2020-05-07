CHP Officer helps homeless man whose electric scooter died along National Trails Highway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless man’s electric scooter ran out of battery leaving him and his dog stranded in the blistering heat along National trails Highway until a California Highway Patrol Officer stopped to help.

Joe has been homeless for many years and spends what income he has on food for himself, and his best friend Happy. After saving enough money, Joe recently purchased an electric scooter and wanted to see how far the battery would hold up.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Joe was attempting to travel from Barstow to Victorville along National Trails Highway when the battery on his scooter died near Vista Road. Joe pushed his scooter to Victorville, passing multiple residences along the way.

“Joe did not want to bother anyone by asking to charge his scooter or ask anyone for a ride into Victorville. He began to pray that someone would stop and offer him a ride, stated a Victorville – CHP Facebook post.

CHP officer Mike Mumford just so happened to be returning from Silver Lakes with a speed enforcement trailer when he noticed Joe pushing the scooter and stopped to offer some assistance.

Joe told the officer when he prayed, he was told he would only need one person and everything would be ok.

The officer got creative and was able to secure the scooter to the front of the speed enforcement trailer and take Joe to a close friend’s house Victorville where he would be taken care of.

“The odds of an officer towing the speed enforcement trailer at that location at that specific time is slim to none. Today was a good day for Joe and the officer,” stated the post.

Officer Mumford and Joe posed together for a quick photo before going their separate ways.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville CHP)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.