All News
CHP Officer gives woman a new car seat instead of giving her a citation
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer conducting a routine traffic stop ended up giving a young mom a new car seat instead of a citation.
On Monday afternoon Officer Brian Diaz from the Victorville CHP station was on patrol when he made an enforcement stop for a cell phone violation on a silver 2014 Toyota Camry.
Officer Brian contacted the female driver and noticed her two small children in the back seat. One of the children was in a child safety seat, unrestrained, due to the seats buckle mechanism being broken, according to the Victorville CHP Facebook post.
The driver explained to the officer she could not afford a new car seat. The woman and her two children had been living in motels for months until she could get back on her feet.
Instead of issuing a citation, Officer Diaz had a new child safety seat delivered and installed on-site.
The child safety seat was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Deadly officer involved shooting investigation underway in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
20-year-old shot in driveway of Victorville home
-
All News7 days ago
Overturned semi causing major delays on SB-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News4 days ago
Man stabbed in road rage incident in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
High Desert Survey to Live Stream Results on Oct 4th at 11am
-
All News6 days ago
State Announces New Guidelines for Reopening Playgrounds
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Man robbed by two suspects impersonating police officers in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley cites, fines illegal dumpers caught in the act