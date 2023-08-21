CHP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on SB 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others transported after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-15 freeway in Victorville.

The traffic accident was reported at about 3:30 pm, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, on the southbound 15 freeway, south of Dale Evans Parkway offramp.

First responders arrived and located a black Toyota Corolla, a white Ford Maverick pickup truck, a red SUV, and a dark blue Porsche SUV.

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported one person was dead on arrival.

According to a witness, a pregnant woman was extricated from the SUV and was immediately rushed away by ambulance. It’s unknown if any other occupants were in the vehicle.

Two adults from the truck were transported by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the sedan was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station. Additional information about the accident and the deceased will be updated when available.

