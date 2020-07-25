CHP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-15 near Cima Road

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash near the California-Nevada border that left one person dead and several others injured Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:45 PM on July 24, 2020, along the I-15 freeway between Bailey and Cima Roads, approximately 20 miles from Primm.

Emergency crews responded and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash with two of them overturned.

A white pickup truck overturned onto the shoulder and a second vehicle overturned and landed in the center shoulder. Several occupants were reportedly ejected and children were injured, according to radio traffic reports.

San Bernardino County Fire along with Clark County Fire both responded to assist. Firefighters pronounced one person deceased at the scene and requested a helicopter for a person with life-threatening injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down traffic to allow the helicopter to safely land on the freeway. Multiple ground ambulances responded and transported 3-4 other people to area hospitals.

At 4:09 PM officials issued a SIG-ALERT due to the only one lane being open in the both north and south. The lane closures were expected to remain in effect to at least 9:00 PM, per the logs.

The California Highway Patrol Barstow office is investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call 760-255-5900.

(Photo by Stacey Newlove)

