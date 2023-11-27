CHP investigating fatal crash on South I-15 near Halloran Springs

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a solo-vehicle fatal crash along the southbound I-15 freeway Monday morning.

It happened at 4:27 am, on November 27, 2023, south of Halloran Springs Road.

According to CHP incident logs, a black sedan was reported to be on the opposite side of the perimeter fence and approximately 100 feet away.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced one person deceased. The coroner was advised to respond to the incident.

Caltrans was notified of perimeter fencing that was damaged as a result of the crash.

The Barstow CHP station is handling the collision investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

