CHP investigating fatal crash on I-215 in San Bernardino Tuesday night

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least one person was killed Tuesday night in a crash on the I-215 freeway in San Bernardino.

It happened at about 9:44 PM on June 30, 2020, along the southbound 215 freeway, south of Palm Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a Budge moving van was involved in the crash and came to a stop in the center divider. Two additional vehicles reported to be Toyota Camry’s were pulled over along the shoulder. A person was down the ground outside of one of the vehicles, per the logs.

The incident prompted authorities to shutdown lanes on the southbound side. The no.1 lane re-opened at about 10:55 PM.

CHP Officers are investigating the official cause of the accident and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

