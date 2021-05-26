All News
CHP investigating fatal crash in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident in Lucerne Valley.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:00 pm, on May 26, 2021, along Rabbit Springs Road near Highway 18.
San Bernardino County Firefighters along with CHP responded and located a black 2000 Ford Ranger on its side. Firefighters pronounced the male driver deceased at the scene.
Witnesses reported the truck was traveling west and attempting to pass other vehicles when the driver lost control and the truck rolled several times.
The coroner will respond and the identity of the deceased male will be released pending notification of next of kin.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
