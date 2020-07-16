CHP investigating fatal crash along NB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 12:40 AM on July 16, 2020, along the I-15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and located a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder on its side and impaled around a high-tension utility pole along the right shoulder of the freeway.

The driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was described as an older female.

CHP officers told VVNG they were looking into the possibility of a second vehicle that was involved and fled the scene.

County firefighters will respond back out to assist with extricating the driver when the coroner arrives on scene. Southern California Edison employees will also respond to check on the integrity of the pole.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville CHP office at 760-241-1186.

