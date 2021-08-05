All News
CHP investigating death of a 40-year-old man in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) -– The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man.
On August 1, 2021, at approximately 12:38 P.M., an unidentified pedestrian was found on SR-210 westbound to 30th Street.
The pedestrian was determined to be deceased by emergency medical personnel. Officials said the cause of death is still under investigation, pending an autopsy.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
The death is under investigation, anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer K. Roney at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
