CHP investigating deadly Friday morning crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, California (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred Friday morning.

On January 7, 2022, at approximately 8:43 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call reporting a two-vehicle traffic collision on State Route 138 near Summit Post Office Road in Hesperia.

When First Responders arrived they located a beige vehicle on its side and a white KIA Optima with major damage in a turnout shoulder along the westbound lanes of Highway 138.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The driver inside the overturned Honda was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ground ambulance with unknown injuries.

Both directions of Highway 138 remained open during the investigation since the vehicles were not blocking traffic.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

