CHP investigating a fatal accident on westbound I-40 at the Ludlow Offramp

LUDLOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol are conducting a fatal traffic accident investigation in the community of Ludlow.
The collision was reported at 9:06 am, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, on the westbound I-40.
According to the CHP incident logs, a white four-door vehicle rolled off to the right-hand shoulder, and witnesses traveling in the opposite direction reported seeing a dust cloud.
CHP advised San Bernardino County Fire that a person was ejected during the crash. Firefighters arrived and confirmed they had a single-vehicle rollover with one person deceased at the scene. The San Bernardino County Coroner was informed to respond.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)