CHP investigating a fatal accident on westbound I-40 at the Ludlow Offramp

LUDLOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol are conducting a fatal traffic accident investigation in the community of Ludlow.

The collision was reported at 9:06 am, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, on the westbound I-40.

According to the CHP incident logs, a white four-door vehicle rolled off to the right-hand shoulder, and witnesses traveling in the opposite direction reported seeing a dust cloud.

CHP advised San Bernardino County Fire that a person was ejected during the crash. Firefighters arrived and confirmed they had a single-vehicle rollover with one person deceased at the scene. The San Bernardino County Coroner was informed to respond.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

