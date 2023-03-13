CHP impounds motorcycle of an unlicensed driver going over 110 mph on SR-18

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer impounded a motorcycle after the unlicensed rider was caught going over 110 MPH on SR-18.

The CHP Victorville Station said it happened while patrolling between the towns of Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley on State Route 18.

“One of our officers observed a motorcyclist driving in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing multiple vehicles over double yellow lines. The motorcyclist was stopped and found to be unlicensed. Given the above circumstances, the motorcycle was impounded,” stated the Facebook post.

CHP reminds everyone that double yellow lines mean no passing. Also, on a two-lane roadway, the max speed limit is 55 miles per hour unless otherwise stated. The above traffic laws are for your safety as well as others.

In California, seized vehicles may be impounded for up to 30 days. The registered owner is responsible for all towing and storage fees prior to the vehicle being released. Additionally, driving without a license is a “wobbler” offense that can be charged as either a misdemeanor or an infraction. If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is six months in jail and a $1,000 court fine. If charged as an infraction, the maximum penalty is a $250 court fine.

