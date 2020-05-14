CHP impounds 2 cars for racing on the I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol Officer conducting speed enforcement in Victorville impounded two vehicles doing over 120 miles per hour in a speed contest on the 15 freeway.

On May 13, 2020, Officer Diaz from the Victorville CHP Station was conducting speed enforcement on the I-15 near Stoddard Wells Road when he noticed a dark blue Chevy Camaro and a Silver Subaru WRX traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to a Facebook post, Both drivers, residents of Hesperia, were engaging in a speed contest at speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Both drivers were stopped and cited for engaging in a speed contest which can result in a hefty fine, suspended license, and imprisonment. Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

“We will not tolerate this reckless behavior. If you want to race, take it to the track,” stated the CHP post.

(CHP Victorville)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.