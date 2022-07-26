All News
CHP helicopter lands on Luna Road in Victorville to airlift off-road crash victim
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A young male adult was airlifted to a trauma center after an off-road crash in the city of Victorville on Monday afternoon.
At about 4:49 pm, on July 25, 2022, firefighters with Victorville City Fire were dispatched to the area of Bella Pine Street & Pepperwood Street regarding a trauma victim.
A Medic Engine reported they were flagged down at the intersection of Highway 395 and Luna Road and immediately requested an airship to respond.
California Highway Patrol helicopter H-80 was already in the area and offered to land at the scene. Firefighters shut down traffic on Luna Road in order to allow the helicopter to land on the roadway. The patient was subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
According to one witness, a young adult male was covered in blood after a quad accident. “It appears he may have lost control and the quad flipped over causing head trauma. Prayers for a speedy recovery” stated the witness in a Victor Valley News Group comment.
An update on the condition of the victim was not available at the time of this article. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
