CHP escorting traffic along the I-15 near the CA/NV Stateline after freeway closure

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is currently escorting traffic traveling north or southbound on the I-15 freeway near the California-Nevada Stateline.

About an hour before midnight on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Caltrans District 8 reported the emergency closure of the I-15 from Nipton Road to Stateline due to weather-reduced roadway visibility.

The hard closure left motorists stranded on the freeway for several hours.

At 7:16 am, on February 22nd Caltrans shared an update on Twitter and said the road still remained closed due to icy conditions resulting in travel delays.

At 8:08 am, CHP incident logs reported the freeway was shut down and traffic was being sent onto Baker Blvd.

Just before 10:00 am, CHP advised they would be escorting north traffic from the Halloran Springs area. By 10:30 am, CHP started escorting traffic in both directions through the Mountain Pass.

At about 11:30 am, the I-15 freeway through the Mountain Pass area reopened in both directions.

Check back on this story for more updates as they become available.

