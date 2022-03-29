CHP conducted Special Enforcement Operation on the I-15 freeway from San Diego to Nevada

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville California Highway Patrol station participated in an Enforcement Operation focused on the I-15 freeway from San Diego to Nevada.

The one-day joint operation involving the Califonia Highway Patrols Inland and Border Divisions took place on March 24, 2022.

CHP officials said 152 citations were written for unsafe driving of which 16 of those were for speeding in excess of 100 MPH.

Additionally, 4 vehicles were impounded, 2 people were arrested for DUI, and 21 warning citations were given out.

CHP reminds the public to remember to obey the posted speed limit, wear your seat belt, and always designate a sober driver.

VC 22348 states that “a person who drives a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour is guilty of an infraction punishable, as follows…upon a first conviction…by a fine of not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500). The court may also suspend the privilege of the person to operate a motor vehicle for a period not to exceed 30 days.”

When convicted for driving over 100 mph, the California DMV will assess 2 points onto your driving record, which will remain on your record for 7 years. The same points are added for violations of a DUI, reckless driving, or driving on a suspended license. (source:rpmlawca.com)

