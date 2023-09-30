CHP calls off pursuit on Highway 138 Friday, requests helicopter to assist

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Highway Patrol made a decision to back off a chase that became dangerous to pursue on Highway 138.

Just before 6 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023, a CHP officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 173 and Highway 138 in Hesperia.

The driver failed to yield, fleeing at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, westbound on Highway 138.

Per scanner traffic, the driver traveled across lanes of oncoming traffic at high-speeds as he drove towards the congested 15 freeway.

The vehicle was described as a silver two-door coupe sedan, possibly a convertible, driven by a male adult with long brown hair, wearing a baseball cap.

CHP ground units eventually made the decision to back off while a CHP helicopter, H80, attempted to track the suspect by air.

As of 6:15 p.m., no further details were available.

