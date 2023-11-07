CHP Aviation Helps Locate Driver Who Fled Traffic Stop and Evaded Deputies

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After attempting to flee from deputies during a traffic stop, 27-year-old Devin Williams was arrested with the help of CHP Aviation.

On November 4, 2023, at about 10:30 pm, Deputy Konior with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station attempted to pull over a Ford Explorer without license plates on State Highway 18, near Orchard Drive, in Lucerne Valley.

Officials said that although the vehicle initially yielded, it quickly fled at a high speed when Deputy Konior got out of his vehicle.

The vehicle headed north on Joshua Road and into the dry lakebed, where California Highway Patrol Helicopter H-80 was called in to assist.

The vehicle was eventually found in the area of Sherwood Street and Cajon Street, where the suspect had turned off all of the vehicle’s lights.

With the help of H-80, Deputy Konior was able to locate the vehicle and apprehend Williams without any issues. Williams was taken into custody and booked at High Desert Detention Center on a $100,000.00 bail. He was later released on bail.

Thanks to assistance from CHP Aviation, Williams was located and apprehended.

