CHP arrests 4 suspects after carjacking a motorist stranded on the I-15 freeway near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol arrested four suspects accused of carjacking a motorist who was disabled on the shoulder of the southbound 15 freeway.

On Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the suspect vehicle stopped behind the disabled motorist south of the Mountain Pass Commercial Vehicle Inspection Facility (CVEF), in the CHP Barstow Area.

CHP officials said two suspects exited the vehicle, assaulted the victim, and stole the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles fled the scene.

Officers attempted to make an enforcement stop on the stolen victim vehicle for a traffic infraction, without knowledge of the carjacking, and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle, pushing it past the off-ramp where the suspect exited onto Baker Boulevard. The officer broadcasted the information and terminated involvement in the pursuit.

Additional CHP officers responded and located the stolen vehicle at a gas station in the City of Baker. The two occupants in the suspect vehicle were detained without incident. The stolen vehicle was located crashed and abandoned on surface streets near Interstate 15.

The two subjects who assaulted the victim and initially stole the victim’s vehicle were still outstanding. Department canine and air resources were utilized to search for the suspects.

After a lengthy, 9-hour search of the area by a CHP helicopter and multiple officers on foot including a CHP K9, the two outstanding male suspects were located hiding in the open desert. When located, one suspect refused to comply with the officers’ commands and CHP K9 “Boomer” was deployed. The suspect sustained bite injuries to his left arm during the apprehension process.

All four of the suspects were arrested and three were booked into jail for multiple felony violations related to this incident. The fourth suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and will ultimately be booked into jail for multiple felony violations. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The CHP officers were not injured.

Copy URL URL Copied