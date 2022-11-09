CHP arrests 215 freeway shooting suspect in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – California Highway Patrol investigators have arrested a suspect believed responsible for shooting another motorist during a recent road rage incident.

The incident took place on September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., on Interstate 215 in San Bernardino.

The suspect was driving a tan Nissan Maxima and became involved in a road-rage incident with the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze.

During the altercation, the suspect shot the front right passenger of the Cruze and then fled the scene traveling northbound on Interstate 215.

According to a CHP news release, CHP investigators obtained the license plate of the suspect vehicle, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and arrested the suspect. “CHP investigators located evidence and the firearm believed to be used by the suspect during the shooting,” stated the release.

Anthony Barragan, 21, of San Bernardino, was arrested Monday and booked into Central Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

“Public safety is the top priority of the CHP. Freeway shootings are a serious crime, and the CHP has highly trained personnel to actively investigate each incident of highway violence,” CHP San Bernardino Area Commander, Captain Mario Lucio said.

Any witnesses who may have observed this incident are encouraged to call CHP Officer G. Lomenick, at (909) 383-4247.

The public’s assistance is essential to combatting aggressive drivers and road rage. Anyone who witnesses any type of dangerous behavior is encouraged to call 9-1-1 and report the incident.

