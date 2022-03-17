CHP: 11 drivers cited for going over 100 mph on the I-15 freeway within hours

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A single-day traffic saturation along the I-15 freeway conducted by the California Highway Patrol resulted in 79 enforcement stops and 11 motorists receiving a citation for driving over 100 miles per hour.

Officer Mike Mumford with the Victorville CHP Station told VVNG the saturation took place on Saturday morning and eight officers and one Sergeant participated.

“Regular shift officers were assigned to the detail and officers were brought in via a grant provided by the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” stated Mumford.

Within only a few hours 79 enforcement stops were made. One seatbelt citation and 74 speeding citations were issued with 11 of them being over 100 miles per hour.

Anyone who is cited for traveling over 100 mph will be required to appear in court and if found guilty, have two points added to their license, pay hundreds of dollars in fines, and most will have their license suspended for at least 30 days.

Mumford reminds motorists to slow down in construction zones. “We will have the construction on I-15 for years to come and we have already seen an increase in traffic collisions in those areas. Any citation issued in those areas will be double fines,” he stated.

Mumford said another enforcement operation is planned for later this month and the date will not be announced publicly.

