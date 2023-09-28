Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s Now Open on Palmdale Road near Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Chipotle Mexican Food and Jersey Mike’s Subs have found a new home at 12304 Palmdale Road in Victorville.

The two new chain businesses opened earlier this month in the Walmart anchored shopping center, near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.

The business joins a host of other food options near the intersection that borders Victorville and Adelanto, which includes Wendy’s, Taco Bell, El Pollo Loco, El Tejocote, Burger King, Little Cesars, Del Taco, Denny’s, KFC, Carl’s Jr, and Panda Express.

The Chipotle location is the first Chipotle in the area to feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This will be the second Victorville location for Jersey Mike’s, and Chipotle’s only location in the City.

Chipotle had previously opened in Victorville at 14120 Bear Valley Road, but closed in July of 2018 citing poor store performance, according to a previous VVNG article.

The prior Chipotle location is now home to a popular burger eatery, Manny’s Restaurant.

Both newly opened restaurants are located at 12304 Palmdale Road in Victorville.

